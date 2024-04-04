Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Judge rejects Trump defence that President Records Act allowed him to hoard confidential papers

Trump often claims the Presidential Records Act absolves him of criminal wrongdoing in classified documents case

Ariana Baio
Thursday 04 April 2024 20:43
Brian Butler recalls unknowingly loading boxes of classified documents onto Trump’s plane

The judge overseeing the classified documents case against Donald Trump has denied his motion to dismiss the case based on the Presidential Records Act (PRA), which the former president claims gives him the authority to retain papers containing national security information.

In a Thursday afternoon filing, District Court Judge Aileen Cannon denied Mr Trump’s request to dismiss the case saying the counts in the indictment made, “no reference to the Presidential Records Act” and that it “does not provide a pre-trial basis to dismiss.”

The former president has often invoked the PRA in declaring his innocence in the case, claiming he made documents, even those containing national security information, “personal” when he took them to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida after leaving the White House in 2021

Federal prosecutors have pushed back on the argument, claiming it is the wrong interpretation.

But it seemed Judge Cannon was willing to accept the PRA as a valid argument in a recent proposed jury instruction filing. That led Special Counsel Jack Smith to file a response calling her pursuit of the legal premise “wrong.”

That all changed on Thursday in Judge Cannon’s ruling on the PRA defence. Simultaneously, the judge denied Mr Smith’s request for finalised jury instructions, “prior to trial, charge conference and presentation of trial defence and evidence”.

She called Mr Smith’s request “unprecedented and unjust” in a response that seemed to mirror federal prosecutors’ growing frustration.

US district judge Aileen Cannon (Southern District of Florida/Wikimedia Commons)

Judge Cannon defended her proposed jury instruction form in her filing, saying it “should not be misconstrued as declaring a final definition of any essential element or asserted defense in this case.”

This a breaking news story, more follows…

