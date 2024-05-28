Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A judge blocked Special Counsel Jack Smith’s request to place a gag order on Donald Trump during his classified documents trial.

Federal Judge Aileen Cannon wrote that Mr Smith’s request was “wholly lacking in substance and professional courtesy.” Mr Smith placed the request on Friday, asking the judge to limit the comments Mr Trump could make about the law enforcement officers who searched his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Mr Trump’s trial was initially scheduled to begin this month. However, Judge Cannon indefinitely postponed the trial on 7 May, noting the original date didn’t work because of the number of remaining pre-trial motions.

The former president faces allegations that he illegally retained national defense information, that he took part in a conspiracy to obstruct justice, and that he made false statements.

Prosecutors allege that he kept secret files in unsecured parts of his Mar-a-Lago home and worked to obstruct authorities trying to get them back. The files included secret documents from the Pentagon, the National Security Agency, and the CIA.

Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty.

A hearing in the case last week devolved into a shouting match as each side fought over claims of an alleged threat against a defense attorney.

More to come...