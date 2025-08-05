Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump defended some of his more controversial recent decisions, such as firing the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while distancing himself from past choices he’s grown unhappy with, such as hiring Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in a lengthy interview with CNBC on Tuesday morning.

Phoning in to Squawk Box, Trump spoke at length about his economic record nearly seven months into his second term – maintaining that several members of his administration, whom Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with, were “highly political.”

That includes Powell, the Fed chair whom Trump first selected to oversee the independent central banking entity in 2018. Despite choosing him seven years ago, Trump has lashed out at Powell for not cutting interest rates quickly enough – bestowing the nickname “Too Late” on Powell.

“Jay Powell is highly political,” Trump told Squawk Box while asserting that he hired Powell initially because a former employee liked him.

“Somebody that worked for me was a big fan of his – not a fan of his, he hardly knew him, but he wanted him so badly I did somebody a favor I put him in there. No, he’s too late. He’s too late. That name will stick to him forever,” Trump claimed.

President Donald Trump joined ‘Squawk Box’ on Tuesday morning to defend his decision to fire the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics ( AFP/Getty )

Trump has said he would like to replace Powell, but the president does not have the authority to fire the Fed chair.

When pressed about who could replace Powell, Trump indicated four people were on his short list: his Director of the Economic Council, Kevin Hassett, Federal Reserve Board member, Kevin Warsh, and two other unnamed people.

But the president’s recent decision to fire Erika McEntarfer, the former head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, is a strong indication that given the authority, the president would fire those who do not do as he says.

Last week, Trump suddenly fired McEntarfer after the bureau reported poor job numbers. Trump has made the unsubstantiated claim that McEntarfer “rigged” the numbers to make him look bad.

The president continued to maintain that on Tuesday, even as Squawk Box co-host Joe Kernen firmly pushed back on Trump’s claims. Kernen said the president’s decision could “undermine” the public’s confidence in the bureau’s statistics.

“Give me a break,” Trump said.

“It’s a highly political situation, it’s totally rigged. Smart people know it. People with common sense know it,” Trump said.

So far, there has been no evidence that McEntarfer may have manually manipulated the job’s numbers.

Over the weekend, several members of the Trump administration defended Trump’s decision to fire McEntarfer but did not specifically repeat the president’s claim that job numbers were manipulated.

Trump supported his claim, on Tuesday, by pointing to poor polling numbers that inaccurately predicted the results of the 2024 presidential election as well as past revisions conducted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The bureau conducts revisions on job numbers often; it is a normal part of its process to ensure statistics are as accurate as possible – a fact that Kernen reiterated to the president.