The phone and email records of Pentagon reporter Barbara Starr were seized by the Department of Justice during a Trump administration investigation into media leaks, according to CNN.

The news network reported that Ms Starr was informed by the Justice Department in a 13 May letter that prosecutors sought and obtained the materials covering two months about four years ago in June and July 2017.

The timing coincided with comments from then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions in August 2017 announcing the administration’s efforts to battle a “staggering number of leaks undermining the ability of our government to protect this country”.

“One of the things we are doing is reviewing policies affecting media subpoenas,” he said, according to Reuters. “We respect the important role that the press plays and will give them respect, but it is not unlimited.”

While the period of the phone and email records came before Mr Session’s comments, it is unclear if the investigation began at the time or was launched under Mr Session’s successor William Barr, who was sworn in as Attorney General in 2019.

CNN said the Justice Department confirmed that the courts in 2020, while Mr Trump was still president.

CNN president Jeff Zucker said the broadcaster was seeking an immediate meeting with the Justice Department for an explanation.

"CNN strongly condemns the secret collection of any aspect of a journalist’s correspondence, which is clearly protected by the First Amendment,” he told CNN’s reporters covering the story.

This is a developing story.