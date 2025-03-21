Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly 250 years after America declared independence from Great Britain, President Donald Trump suggested he was open to taking a small step back towards the warm embrace of the British monarchy after a media outlet reported that King Charles III intends to extend an offer for the United States to join the Commonwealth of Nations.

The King is reportedly preparing to extend the offer of “associate membership” in the voluntary association of 56 nations, most of which have history as former British colonies. Trump, it seems, is open to the idea.

Writing on his Truth Social platform while sharing an article referencing the unprecedented offer, Trump said: “I Love King Charles. Sounds good to me!”

First reported by the Daily Mail, the offer from Charles III would be formally extended during the planned state visit by Trump to the U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivered a hand-written invitation from the King to the U.S. leader during a visit to the White House last month.

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivered a hand-written invitation from the King to the U.S. leader during a visit to the White House last month ( PA Archive )

A member of the Royal Commonwealth Society told the Mail that the possibility of America making entry into the Commonwealth is “being discussed at the highest levels” as “a wonderful move that would symbolize Britain's close relationship with the U.S.”

“Donald Trump loves Britain and has great respect for the Royal Family, so we believe he would see the benefits of this. Associate membership could, hopefully, be followed by full membership, making the Commonwealth even more important as a global organization,” the person added.

Having America joining the Commonwealth, even as an associate member, could be a way for Charles to smooth over tensions between Washington, London and Ottawa that have erupted over Trump’s frequently-stated desire to make Canada — a Commonwealth founding member and one of the 15 nations that still counts the King as head of state — the 51st American state rather than the fully independent nation it has been since the 1982 Canadian constitution removed the country’s vestigial legal dependence on the British parliament.

Trump’s rhetoric towards America’s northern neighbor, which which it shares the world’s largest unguarded land border, has inflamed passions among Canadians who’ve taken umbrage at what has amounted to an unprovoked trade war waged by American leaders.

open image in gallery US President Donald Trump is presented with a letter from the King inviting him to make an unprecedented second state visit to the U.K. ( PA Wire )

The president has imposed tariffs on many Canadian imports and threatened to raise the import taxes — which are ultimately paid by American consumers — even higher, while claiming that the U.S. trade deficit with Canada amounts to an unfair subsidy of Ottawa by Washington.

If membership is offered and accepted, no longer would America send an ambassador to the Court of St James as it has done since John Adams presented his credentials to King George III in June 1785. Washington’s emissary to Ottawa would no longer be an ambassador, either, and neither would the top diplomats sent by the U.K. or Canada to the U.S. That’s because Commonwealth nations appoint “high commissioners” to represent each other’s interests in their respective capitals.

The 56-member bloc has roots in the post-Second World War era when the U.K. began divesting itself of its massive colonial empire. And Canada, the subject of current tensions with the U.S., was the first member.

Most, but not all, of the current Commonwealth members are former British dominions or colonies.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.