Trump releases ‘rogue’ ex-congressman George Santos from seven-year prison sentence

The president seemed to suggest Santos being a Republican was a key reason for the commutation

Josh Marcus
in San Francisco
Friday 17 October 2025 23:34 BST
George Santos sentenced to 87 months in prison

Donald Trump announced on Friday that he had commuted the sentence of George Santos, a disgraced former Republican congressman who was serving a seven-year prison term.

“George Santos was somewhat of a ‘rogue,’ but there are many rogues throughout our Country that aren’t forced to serve seven years in prison,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Additionally, the president claimed Santos “has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated” and praised the ex-congressman for having “the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN!”

Santos, who was expelled from Congress in 2023 after making a series of brazen false claims about his life story, had appealed to Trump earlier in the week for a reprieve.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

