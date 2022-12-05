Trump falsely claims he never called to ‘terminate’ US constitution despite having said exactly that
Former president Donald Trump on Monday is now claiming he never advocated for an end to America’s constitution despite having called for its’ “termination” just days ago.
On Saturday, the twice-impeached ex-president took to his Truth Social platform to argue that social media platforms’ work with 2020 presidential campaigns (including his own) amounted to “MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party” and asked if the US should somehow discard the results of the election he lost or call a new election even though neither course is allowed under US law.
He also claimed that the “Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude” can permit the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution”.
The suggestion that the US Constitution should be terminated was met with widespread backlash, including from members of his own party.
Apparently in reaction to the criticism, Mr Trump took to Truth Social again on Monday to claim he’d never said what he’d said two days before.
He claimed that news organisations that have accurately reported his words (which are still posted on Truth Social” are “actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to ‘terminate’ the Constitution” and called the accurate reporting of statements he has posted to the internet “disinformation and lies”.
A few minutes later, Mr Trump wrote in another post on the site that an “irrefutably fraudulent” election (which the 2020 election was not) should “go to the rightful winner” (which was not actually him) or “should be redone” even though there is no mechanism to do so under US law.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies