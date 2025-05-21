Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A federal judge could hold Donald Trump’s administration in criminal contempt of court after officials defied a court order blocking the removal of Asian immigrants to war-torn South Sudan.

District Judge Brian Murphy also warned lawyers for the Department of Justice that Homeland Security officials could be hauled to court to determine if they were “lying” about mistakenly deporting a Guatemalan immigrant and rape survivor who was sent to Mexico despite fears that he would face sexual violence there.

On Tuesday, two immigrants from Myanmar and Vietnam held in federal custody were deported to the African nation, which the State Department reports is plagued by slavery, kidnapping, sexual abuse, torture and extrajudicial killings. They are still sitting on a charter jet in Djibouti under Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

Murphy had previously issued a court order that blocks the government from so-called “third-country removals” to countries that are not the immigrants’ home countries, and has reprimanded officials for threatening to deport a group of Asian nationals to Libya.

Whether officials could face “criminal obstruction” charges after defying his order a second time will be “left for another day,” Murphy said.

open image in gallery Homeland Security assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin and Immigration and Customs Enforcement chief Todd Lyons have defended the removal of a group of Asian nationals to South Sudan despite a federal court order ( AP )

“The department’s actions in this case are unquestionably violative of this court’s order,” he said.

“Based on what I have learned, I don’t see how anybody would say these individuals had a meaningful chance to object” to their removal, according to the judge.

Lawyers for the Department of Justice chalked up their removal to a “misunderstanding” of his court order.

The men — who were convicted of murder and sexual assault charges — remain in ICE custody after landing in South Sudan, according to Justice Department lawyer Elianis Perez. There are “serious operational and safety concerns” over keeping them in custody, she said.

While Wednesday’s hearing was still underway, the White House put out a press release calling Murphy, who was appointed by Joe Biden, a “far-left activist judge” who is trying to “dictate the foreign policy of the United States” and “protect the violent criminal illegal immigrants.”

open image in gallery The State Department reports South Sudan is plagued by a humanitarian concerns as United Nations officials fear another civil war is brewing ( AFP via Getty Images )

“No country on earth wanted to accept them because their crimes are so uniquely monstrous and barbaric,” Homeland Security assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

The administration “found a nation that was willing to accept custody of these vicious illegal aliens,” she added.

Murphy told lawyers for the Justice Department that “everyone” who was aware of his court order blocking third-country removals could be held in contempt, “from the lowest level person all the way up.”

He wants to know who exactly knew about his order, and the chain of command for communicating it.

Murphy also hounded government lawyers over the case of a gay Guatemalan immigrant involved in the same case. That immigrant, named in court documents as O.C.G., sued the Trump administration for deporting him to Mexico despite his fear of persecution and sexual violence there.

Immigration officials initially claimed that he had agreed to be sent there, but the administration later admitted in court documents that their claim was based on erroneous information. An immigration official wrote in a sworn statement that “ICE was unable to identify an officer or officers” who had even asked the man about his credible fear.

“How was this mistake made?” Murphy asked on Wednesday.

“This is a really big deal,” he said. “It is a big deal to lie to a court under oath. It is an extraordinarily big deal to do so when there are matters of national importance at stake. I take this extremely seriously.”

He suggested his court could hold hearings and have DHS officials testify under oath.