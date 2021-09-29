Trump donor accuses Corey Lewandowski of unwanted sexual advances, report claims

Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, has been accused of unwanted sexual advances by one of the former president’s major donors.

Trashelle Odom alleged that Mr Lewandowski repeatedly touched her leg and buttocks, spoke in sexually graphic terms, and “stalked” her during a charity event in Las Vegas on the weekend, according to Politico.

Ms Trashelle, the wife of Idaho construction executive John Odom, was among two dozen Republican donors at a Sunday dinner at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino’s Benihana.

In a statement to Politico, Ms Trashelle said Mr Lewandowski “needs to be held acountable”.

“He repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful,” the statement alleged.

Ms Odom’s attorney said in a separate statement to Politico that Mr Lewandowski allegedly spoke about the size of his genitalia and his sexual performance, and showed his hotel key to Ms Odom, who was seated next to him at the dinner.

Mr Lewandowski’s Las Vegas-based attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, told The Independent in a statement that they would not be directly addressing the allegations.

“Accusations and rumours appear to be morphing by the minute and we will not dignify them with a further response," the statement said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.