Former president Donald Trump denied a report in his former chief of staff’s new book that he had tested positive for Covid-19 before his first debate with Joe Biden last year, despite previously praising his top aide’s book.

“The story of me having COVID prior to, or during, the first debate is Fake News,” he said in a statement. “In fact, a test revealed that I did not have COVID prior to the debate.”

The statement comes after The Guardian reported an excerpt from Mark Meadows’ book The Chief’s Chief that a White House doctor tried to stop Mr Trump from going to a rally in Pennsylvania when they learned he had tested positive for Covid-19. Mr Trump was indeed given another test with a more up-to-date kit that showed he was negative.

Mr Trump’s words also come after he had previously praised Mr Meadows’s book and urged his supporters to pre-order it.

“If you want to learn about politics, truth, our great administration, and exciting achievements that took place in government, pre-order your copy now,” he said. “Seriously, it’s a fantastic book, and Mark Meadows and his wonderful wife Debbie are great people.”

The conflict also comes amid reports that the former chief of staff is cooperating with the House select committee investigating the deadly riot in which Mr Trump’s supporters raided the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Mr Meadows was previously one of Mr Trump’s most outspoken supporters in Congress.