Trump blasts Mark Meadows’ claim that he contracted Covid before debate – after praising Meadows’ book
Trump had previously praised Meadows’ upcoming book
Former president Donald Trump denied a report in his former chief of staff’s new book that he had tested positive for Covid-19 before his first debate with Joe Biden last year, despite previously praising his top aide’s book.
“The story of me having COVID prior to, or during, the first debate is Fake News,” he said in a statement. “In fact, a test revealed that I did not have COVID prior to the debate.”
The statement comes after The Guardian reported an excerpt from Mark Meadows’ book The Chief’s Chief that a White House doctor tried to stop Mr Trump from going to a rally in Pennsylvania when they learned he had tested positive for Covid-19. Mr Trump was indeed given another test with a more up-to-date kit that showed he was negative.
Mr Trump’s words also come after he had previously praised Mr Meadows’s book and urged his supporters to pre-order it.
“If you want to learn about politics, truth, our great administration, and exciting achievements that took place in government, pre-order your copy now,” he said. “Seriously, it’s a fantastic book, and Mark Meadows and his wonderful wife Debbie are great people.”
The conflict also comes amid reports that the former chief of staff is cooperating with the House select committee investigating the deadly riot in which Mr Trump’s supporters raided the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
Mr Meadows was previously one of Mr Trump’s most outspoken supporters in Congress.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies