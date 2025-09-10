Global health fund battles Trump’s aid cuts by giving more to poorest nations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of the world's largest global health initiatives will shift more of its resources to the very poorest countries to help them manage cuts in foreign aid – primarily from Donald Trump and the US.

The Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria is trying to raise $18 billion ($13.3bn) for its work from 2027 to 2029. But it faces a challenging funding climate as many donor governments, including the UK, have pulled back from aid. It has also already warned some countries their existing grants for 2025-2026 may be cut as a result.

"We're skewing our resources even more to the very poorest countries. We are particularly concerned about places where there is really no alternative," said Peter Sands, chief executive of the Global Fund, pointing to places like Sudan, which is in the midst of a humanitarian crisis after two and a half years of civil war.

He said some low-income countries have made huge progress on tackling infectious disease in recent years, and many are also now trying to mobilise domestic funding to cope with international cuts. But some simply do not have that option, he said.

"There are some parts of the world which are suffering from a kind of vicious combination of poverty, conflict, climate change and disease, and the idea that we can leave those parts of the world to their own devices, is morally repugnant," he added.

Mr Sands was speaking to reporters in London ahead of the release of the Global Fund's 2025 results report on Wednesday, which showed that record numbers of people had access to tools to prevent or treat all three deadly diseases in 2023. Since 2002, the partnership's work has saved 70 million lives, the report said.

But Mr Sands said future progress was at risk if funding dries up. The Global Fund had to warn countries this year that they may face an 11 per cent cut on average to their existing grants, as it is unclear if donors will give all the money they initially pledged for work in 2024-2026. The gap is currently around $1.4 billion, he added.

This article was produced as part of The Independent’s Rethinking Global Aid project

Reuters contributed to this report