Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper has interviewed many Donald Trump supporters, but one in Iowa reached new levels of delusionality.

At a 9 October rally for the former president in Des Moines, Mr Klepper talked to a white-bearded man who claimed Mr Trump was not only still president, but has been spending his time travelling the globe aboard Air Force One.

Mr Klepper began his interview by pointing out the large Q on the man’s T-shirt, indicating his belief in the QAnon conspiracy theory.

“Wasn’t Q’s whole thing that Trump would be reinstated as president?” Mr Klepper asked.

“He’s never left,” the man replied. “There’s no doubt in my mind – 150,000 per cent.”

Mr Klepper, incredulous, asked if Mr Trump still holds “the powers of the presidency.”

“Well,” the man answered, “he’s been flying around the world on Air Force One. That says something.”

“I thought Joe Biden technically had Air Force One,” Mr Klepper replied.

To this, the man shook his head and smiled mysteriously.

President Joe Biden won the presidency in 2020 by substantial margins in both the popular vote and the Electoral College. His victory was certified by Congress, despite Mr Trump’s persistent “big lie” that it was fraudulent and an attack on the US Capitol by a mob of his supporters.

At the Des Moines rally, Mr Trump repeated that lie to his audience.

“They used Covid in order to cheat and rig,” Mr Trump said, falsely. “Remember, this is not about me being robbed of an election. This is about the American people having their country taken away from them.”

The bearded man who spoke to Mr Klepper appeared to believe this. The Daily Show correspondent, increasingly agitated, asked him if the Biden administration was “faking it.”

“Yeah, it’s not even a presidency,” the man answered.

“Who is running the government right now?” Mr Klepper asked.

“President Trump,” the MAGA fan said confidently, adding that Mr Trump was also running the military.“So we should blame him for what happened in Afghanistan?” Mr Klepper asked.

“No,” the man replied.

Mr Klepper pressed him to explain.

“ It’s way beyond my…” the man stammered. “I don’t… I don’t, I’m…”

Mr Klepper then thanked him for his time and concluded the interview.

The Independent has reached out to Mr Trump for comment on who currently controls Air Force One.