Ex-Fox News host accuses Kellyanne Conway of ‘sabotage’ against Trump

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A former Fox News host has accused Kellyanne Conway and other key GOP players of sabotaging Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Dan Bongino accused Conway and other Republican operatives of leaking stories claiming Trump regrets picking JD Vance as his running mate to media outlets.

One report from The Bulwark claimed Conway regularly criticized Vance and claimed Trump would pick him over her “dead body.” Bongino called the idea that Trump may regret the decision “absolute bulls***.”

“There’s a lot of internal sabotage going on right now that I honestly did not want to highlight because I like to stay focused on the Democrats and I was hoping it would go away,” Bongino said on Wednesday, according to Mediaite.

Conway denied accusations that she criticized Vance, claiming she was not “anti-Vance” but rather “pro-[Senator Marco Rubio].” Rubio, who represents Florida and was reportedly on Trump’s list of running mate contenders.

“I suspect strongly this was a leak from people who wanted another candidate for vice president,” Bongino said.

“I’m going to say to Kellyanne and others: it’s time to pipe down. You’ve been warned. I’ve had about enough,” he continued.

Bongino, who previously served as a Secret Service agent, made the remarks on his daily show, The Dan Bongino Show. The former host of Unfiltered on Fox News left the network last summer over a contract dispute.

Conway served as Donald Trump’s campaign manager in 2016 before becoming a senior adviser 2017-2020.

Meanwhile, the GOP operative previously spoke to The Independent about her hopes for the upcoming November election.

“I feel those candidates need to sharpen up their campaigns and catch up with President Trump,” she told The Independent at the Republican National Convention last month. “You can’t just rely upon his energy and enthusiasm to carry everybody over.”

“That means these Republican candidates in the swing seats, I hope they’ll... really start laying out their plan and their vision and take the case right to these Democrats,” Conway continued.

The Independent has contacted Kellyanne Conway for comment.