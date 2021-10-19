Trump flings personal insults at GOP foe Liz Cheney in book interview

Former President Donald Trump let off a slew of personal insults aimed at Wyoming GOP congresswoman Liz Cheney in an interview for a book on the future of the Republican Party as he continues to fume at Ms Cheney over her very public rebuke of Trumpism following the 6 January attack.

Speaking with the Washington Examiner’s David Drucker for his new book In Trump's Shadow: The Battle for 2024 and the Future of the GOP, Mr Trump skipped any notion of policy differences with the conservative congresswoman and instead attacked her intelligence, calling her “not the brightest” and a “psycho”.

He also unleashed similar attacks aimed at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who like Ms Cheney broke with Mr Trump in a public fashion by whipping GOP votes in the Senate against objections to the certification of President Joe Biden’s election win.

“He's a stupid person," Mr Trump told the reporter.

It’s far from the first time the former president has attacked either of the two, and in fact Mr Trump’s ire at Ms Cheney and his enemies in the GOP House caucus has led to a slew of endorsements for primary challengers against those who voted for his impeachment.

In Wyoming, Mr Trump is supporting Harriet Hageman, a former Cheney supporter, in a bid against the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney for control of her seat; the endorsement could spell trouble for Ms Cheney as Mr Trump won Wyoming by wide margins during his 2016 and 2020 runs.

The former president would have to wait several years if he plans to topple Mr McConnell in a GOP primary, as the Kentucky senator was reelected easily last year. He is publicly floating another run for the White House in 2024, and despite resistance from some Republican lawmakers still holds a firm grip over the party base.

Some Republicans such as Sen Bill Cassidy of Louisiana have said that they would not support a 2024 bid by Mr Trump to regain the presidency, but many more including the House GOP leader, Kevin McCarthy, remain supportive of the ex-president.