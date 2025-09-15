Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has threatened to declare a national emergency in Washington, D.C. in a rant against the mayor over his crime crackdown.

Taking to Truth Social, the president claimed his recent deployment of the National Guard had led to “virtually no crime” in Washington.

But he warned that pushing back against ICE anti-immigration raids in D.C. would see crime “roaring back” and attacked Mayor Muriel Bowser in his latest social media post on Monday.

open image in gallery The National Guard was deployed as part of Donald Trump’s crackdown on crime

“The Federal Government, under my auspices as President of the United States of America, has stepped into the complete criminal mess that was Washington, D.C., our Nation’s Capital,” he wrote.

“Because of this, D.C. has gone from one of the most dangerous and murder ridden cities in the U.S.A., and even around the World, to one of the safest – In just a few weeks.

“It has been a beautiful thing to watch but, now, under pressure from the Radical Left Democrats, Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has presided over this violent criminal takeover of our Capital for years, has informed the Federal Government that the Metropolitan Police Department will no longer cooperate with ICE in removing and relocating dangerous illegal aliens.

“If I allowed this to happen, CRIME would come roaring back. To the people and businesses of Washington, D.C., DON’T WORRY, I AM WITH YOU, AND WON’T ALLOW THIS TO HAPPEN. I’ll call a National Emergency, and Federalize, if necessary!!!”

open image in gallery Demonstrators protest against Trump's deployment of federal law enforcement and National Guard troops in Washington ( AP )

Trump’s 30-day emergency declaration to federalize the district’s police force expired last week, with the administration celebrating it as a success. The reality is not so clear-cut, as crime was already falling before the president weighed in.

Data shared by the White House said there were more than 2,100 arrests from August 7, when federal law enforcement began their deployment, through September 8.

Metropolitan Police Department figures show that violent crime during the surge was down 39 percent from the same period last year, including a 53 percent drop in homicides, with seven during the surge, compared to 15 during the same timespan in 2024.

open image in gallery District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser cooperated with the administration’s efforts ( AP )

Earlier this month, Bowser issued an order requiring ongoing local coordination with the takeover by Trump.

Speaking at a press conference on August 27, the mayor said that carjackings were down 87 percent since the same 20-day period last year.

“We know that when carjackings go down, when use of guns goes down, when homicide or robbery go down, neighborhoods feel safer and are safer,” she said. “So, this surge has been important to us for that reason.”

Bowser has yet to comment on Trump’s latest remarks.

Several thousand protesters hit the streets this month over the deployment of National Guard troops to “re-establish law, order, and public safety,” after Trump called crime a blight on the capital.