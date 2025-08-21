Trump touts perceived wins while praising ‘healthy, attractive people’ on DC federal patrol photo op

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has touted his perceived wins while praising “healthy, attractive people” during a photo op to kick off his patrol with D.C. police and federal forces amid his crime crackdown.

Trump met with local and federal law enforcement at the U.S. Park Police facility in Anacostia Thursday evening, complimenting the roughly 300 men and women in the crowd as “healthy” and “attractive.”

There were members of the Metropolitan Police Department, National Guard, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, Drug Enforcement Administration and other federal agencies in attendance.

The president also praised his own administration, telling the crowd, “ We've done a lot of good work, including the biggest tax cuts that you've ever had. “

Trump also talked about his plans to build a new ballroom in the White House, saying, “ They've been after a ballroom for 150 years, but they never had a real estate guy as a president.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump has touted his perceived wins while praising ‘healthy, attractive people’ during a photo op to kick off his patrol with D.C. police and federal forces ( AFP via Getty Images )

“ We had a country that was a dead country in many ways. I went to Saudi Arabia, I went to Qatar, I went to UAE. We came back with $5.1 trillion of investment in this country. And we're over 17 trillion,” the president added.

During his speech, Trump said crime is “way down,” adding, “I feel very safe now and I’m hearing people are very safe.”

The Trump administration announced Tuesday there have been 465 arrests in D.C. since the start of the crackdown on August 7.

When the president announced last week he had placed the Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control and deployed about 800 National Guard troops to D.C., he claimed it was done for the sake of the locals’ safety.

open image in gallery Trump met with local and federal law enforcement at the U.S. Park Police facility in Anacostia Thursday evening, complimenting the roughly 300 men and women in the crowd ( Getty Images )

“I'm announcing a historic action to rescue our nation's capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam, and squalor, and worse,” he said.

But the violent crime rate went down by 35 percent in 2024, a 30-year low, after peaking in 2023, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. said in January.

Vice President JD Vance told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham in an interview that aired Wednesday night violent crime has dropped 35 percent in the last nine days. He did not offer any evidence to support this statistic.

This is a developing story...