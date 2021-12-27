Debunked: Trump claimed thousands of ‘dead’ voters in Georgia. The state election board found only four

Trump claimed upwards of 5,000 ballots in the names of dead people were cast, which is a complete fabrication

Graig Graziosi
Monday 27 December 2021 19:35
Comments

Related video: Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger talks about the phone call he got from Trump

During former President Donald Trump's now infamous call to Georgia election officials pressuring them to overturn the state's 2020 election results, he claimed that 5,000 “dead people” voted in the election.

New information reveals that Mr Trump's claims were extremely off; only four votes were cast by individuals who had died by the time the election occurred.

The findings were revealed after The Associated Press analysed a recording of the hour-long call and checked Mr Trump's claims against actual facts.

Shortly after the election, Mr Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger trying to convince him to “find” enough votes for him to win the state. During the call, Mr Trump gave the official a sales pitch filled with erroneous information in an attempt to convince him to step in and manipulate the results to his benefit.

“The other thing, dead people. So dead people voted. And I think the number is in the ... close to 5,000 people,” Mr Trump told Mr Raffensperger. “And they went to obituaries. They went to all sorts of methods to come up with an accurate number. And a minimum is close to about 5,000 voters.”

Recommended

The idea that 5,000 votes in a single state were cast in the name of dead people is difficult to believe, and for good reason; it is a lie.

On Saturday, Mr Raffensperger confirmed after an investigation that only two votes were cast in the names of dead people.

“The actual number were two. Two. Two people that were dead that voted. And so that's wrong,” he said in a statement.

Election officials investigated the claim and found that three people had voted illegally, and that another person with a similar name to someone who was not eligible to vote had been misidentified as an illegal voter.

In one instance, a 74-year-old widow had submitted an absentee ballot on behalf of her husband, William Nelson, after he died in September 2020.

“He was going to vote Republican, and she said, ‘Well, I’m going to cancel your ballot because I’m voting Democrat.’ It was kind of a joke between them,” Barry Bishop, an attorney for Sharon Nelson of Canton, told Georgia's State Election Board. “She received the absentee ballot and carried out his wishes ... She now realises that was not the thing to do.”

Recommended

In other instances, absentee ballots had been filled out by individuals who died shortly before the election, but the ballots were sent in as they had been filled out prior to the individual's death. In total, the full number of “dead” voters who cast ballots in Georgia was four, with only two being found illegal.

The State Election Board can levy fines for people who cast illegal ballots between $100 and $5,000.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in