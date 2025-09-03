Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s use of an 18th century wartime law to deport people his administration has accused of belonging to a notorious Venezuelan gang is not legal, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

A three-judge panel on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, one of the most conservative in the country, found in a two-one decision that the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 was intended for use against invading foreign soldiers and not against criminal gangs like Tren de Aragua, agreeing with immigrant rights lawyers and lower court judges.

The Trump administration had insisted otherwise and used the 227-year-old act as part of the basis for the president’s mass deportation drive to remove undocumented migrants from the U.S.

It invoked the law in March and duly began deporting Venezuelans accused of belonging to the gang to the notorious CECOT mega-prison in El Salvador, from which, government lawyers have argued, U.S. courts cannot order them freed.

open image in gallery The notorious CECOT mega-prison in El Salvador, where many people deported by the Trump administration have been sent ( Reuters )

The dispute now looks destined for the U.S. Supreme Court, assuming the administration appeals the verdict.

“The Trump administration’s use of a wartime statute during peacetime to regulate immigration was rightly shut down by the court,” said Lee Gelernt, who argued the case for the American Civil Liberties Union, after the opinion was announced Tuesday.

“This is a critically important decision reining in the administration’s view that it can simply declare an emergency without any oversight by the courts.”

open image in gallery Trump’s actions are not legal, a court has ruled ( REUTERS )

The judges’ ruling granted the preliminary injunction sought by the plaintiffs because the majority “found no invasion or predatory incursion” to justify the measure, saying the administration’s assessment of the threat posed by Tren de Aragua did not meet the historical levels of national conflict Congress had in mind when the act was passed more than two centuries ago.

“A country’s encouraging its residents and citizens to enter this country illegally is not the modern-day equivalent of sending an armed, organized force to occupy, to disrupt, or to otherwise harm the United States,” Circuit Judges Leslie Southwick and Irma Carrillo Ramirez wrote in their ruling, alluding to the administration’s claim that the gang has a direct affiliation with Venezuela’s government.

Those justices were appointed by George W Bush and Joe Biden respectively. The dissenting voice came from Trump-appointee Andrew Oldham, who complained that his two colleagues were making assumptions about the commander-in-chief’s conduct of foreign affairs and interfering with the executive.

“The majority's approach to this case is not only unprecedented – it is contrary to more than 200 years of precedent,” Oldham wrote in his dissent.

The Alien Enemies Act has only been used three times before in American history, all during wartime: in the War of 1812 and then again in the First and Second World Wars.

Additional reporting by agencies.