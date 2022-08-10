Jump to content
Trump ironically deposed in NYC office used by ‘Succession’ character based on him

Actor Brian Cox has compared Logan Roy’s family to that of the former president

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 10 August 2022 22:40
Comments
Donald Trump Pleads the Fifth in Deposition

Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment constitutional right against self-incrimination during his deposition in a New York office building ironically used by the very Succession character partly inspired by him.

On Wednesday, Mr Trump appeared before New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigators in a Manhattan skyscraper that doubles as the headquarters of fictional media company Waystar Royco in the hit HBO show.

While the show’s media titan character of Logan Roy is often compared to Rupert Murdoch, actor Brian Cox has said that the featured family is actually more like the Trumps.

Following his deposition on Wednesday, Mr Trump, who has repeatedly mocked others for pleading the Fifth, explained why he had now done so.

“I once asked, ‘If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?’ Now I know the answer to that question,” he said.

“When your family, your company, and all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded politically motivated Witch Hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors and the Fake News Media, you have no choice.”

His deposition came two days after FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as part of a federal investigation into his handling of classified documents.

“My great company, and myself, are being attacked from all sides,” Trump wrote before his deposition on Truth Social. “Banana Republic!”

Ms James’ office is looking into allegations that the Trump Organization misled lenders and tax authorities about the value of assets such as tower blocks and golf courses.

(Getty Images)

During his appearance at the Attorney General’s office, Mr Trump posted a string of messages and videos to Truth Social.

“At the very plush, beautiful, and expensive A.G.’s office,” he posted. “Nice working conditions, as people are being murdered all over New York – and she spends her time and effort on trying to ‘get Trump.’”

He also posted a series of videos featuring campaign speeches by Ms James, in which she promised to sue the former president.

The videos were sent out to Mr Trump’s supporters on email with the subject line reading, “ICYMI: Letitia James’ Radical Witch Hunt.”

