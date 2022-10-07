Trump may still be hiding more secret documents, DoJ official believes: report

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump may still be hiding more top-secret documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency Department of Justice officials believe, a report claims.

A top official, Jay I Bratt, informed the former president’s lawyers that the government believes he has not yet returned all the material in his possession, two people briefed on the matter told The New York Times.

Federal agents raided Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in August and found more than 10,000 government documents, more than 100 of which were marked classified or highly classified.

Mr Trump was supposed to turn over all the materials to the National Archives when he left office in 2021, and the federal government has spent the past 18 months trying to convince him to do just that.

The FBI raided Mr Trump’s home after it was approved by a federal judge and with the knowledge of Attorney General Merrick Garland.

