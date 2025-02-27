Trump calls on Supreme Court to block USAID payments in first DOGE test for justices

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hours before a midnight deadline to pay up, Donald Trump called on the Supreme Court to block a judge’s order that requires the administration to unfreeze roughly $2 billion in foreign aid payments.

One day earlier, a federal judge in Washington, D.C. ordered the administration to reinstate funding for U.S. Agency for International Development contracts, arguing that Trump officials failed to comply with an earlier order to fulfill contracts while Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency-led attempt to dissolve the entire aid agency sparks global chaos.

Protesters outside a USAID office in Washington, D.C. on February 21 offered support to fired workers as Trump and Musk gut the global aid agency ( AP )

On Tuesday, Joe Biden-appointed District Judge Amir Ali reprimanded government lawyers who could not appear to answer whether the administration ever paid foreign assistance contractors and nonprofit organizations for work that had already been performed.

“We’re now 12 days in [after the order], and you can’t answer to me whether any funds you acknowledge are covered by the court’s order are unfrozen?” said “You can’t give me any facts about funds being unfrozen under the [temporary restraining order]?”

Department of Justice lawyer Indraneel Sur told Ali he was “not in a position to answer.”

Ali gave the government until midnight Wednesday to make those payments. The administration was also ordered to provide the court with any notices or guidance that officials sent out about complying with the previous court order to unfreeze that aid.

But in court filings on Wednesday, government lawyers said payments had not restarted. Instead, “nearly 5,800 USAID awards were terminated, and more than 500 USAID awards were retained,” lawyers with the Department of Justice wrote.

Attorneys for aid groups suing the administration have said that their clients are facing a crisis, from forced layoffs to legal and physical threats for failing to be able to pay vendors and creditors in some of the countries in which they operated.

Earlier this month, a separate court ruling paved the way for Trump to begin firing thousands of workers at the global aid agency, which supports dozens of life-saving missions in more than 100 countries. Musk has pledged to put the agency through a “wood chipper” and smeared USAID as a “criminal organization” that should “die.”

The Supreme Court request could mark the first test at the nation’s high court as Musk and the U.S. DOGE Service face a barrage of lawsuits questioning the constitutionality of the unelected billionaire’s role in the executive branch, and whether the administration has authority to unilaterally blow up federal agencies and funding appropriated by Congress.

“What the government cannot do is pay arbitrarily determined demands on an arbitrary timeline of the district court’s choosing or according to extra-contractual rules that the court has devised,” the administration told the Supreme Court.

Trump is separately asking the Supreme Court to let him fire a government watchdog. Hampton Dellinger, the top official at the independent U.S. agency that protects government whistleblowers and enforces ethics rules, sued the administration earlier this month after he received an email from the president simply stating that his role is “terminated, effective immediately.”

Justices did not immediately reach a decision in that case, but the president is once again asking the court to intervene. “In short, a fired Special Counsel is wielding executive power,” acting solicitor general Sarah Harris wrote to the court on Wednesday.