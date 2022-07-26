Donald Trump is being investigated by the Justice Department as part of its criminal probe into attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to a report.

Prosecutors have asked witnesses testifying before a grand jury in recent days about conversations with the former president, his lawyers and other close advisers about “fake electors”, according to The Washington Post.

Justice Department lawyers have asked “hours of detailed questions about meetings Trump led in December 2020 and January 2021; his pressure campaign to overturn the election; and what instructions Trump gave his lawyers and advisers about fake electors and sending electors back to the states,” two sources told the newspaper on Tuesday.

The sources, who have not been named, told the newspaper that some questioning focussed on Mr Trump’s direct role in the “fake elector” scheme, that was headed by Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman.

Prosecutors in April received the phone records of Mr Trump’s top White House officials, including his chief of staff Mark Meadows, the Post reported.

“The Washington Post and other news organizations have previously written that the Justice Department is examining the conduct of Eastman, Giuliani and others in Trump’s orbit. But the degree of prosecutors’ interest in Trump’s actions has not been previously reported, nor has the review of senior Trump aides’ phone records,” the newspaper stated.