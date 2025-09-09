Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has suggested that domestic violence should not be counted in official crime statistics, dismissing the seriousness of spousal abuse as “a little fight with the wife.”

The president made the comments, which sparked a swift backlash, while discussing his high-profile crime crackdown in Washington, D.C. Trump declared an emergency in the District of Columbia last month to allow for a federal takeover of policing in the nation’s capital city, sending in the National Guard and other federal agents to help local law enforcement to stamp out urban crime.

Speaking at Washington’s Museum of the Bible on Monday, Trump falsely claimed that his measures had succeeded in completely eradicating crime from the district.

open image in gallery Donald Trump speaks at Washington’s Museum of the Bible on Monday ( AP )

“There’s no crime,” the president told his audience. “They said, ‘Crime’s down 87 percent.’ It’s more than 87 percent — virtually nothing.”

On Sunday alone, Washington recorded a homicide, six motor vehicle thefts, two assaults with a deadly weapon, four robberies and more than 30 incidents of theft, according to The New York Times, which cited police data.

At one point in his remarks, Trump expressed frustration that domestic violence incidents that happen behind closed doors are counted as part of city-wide crime totals.

“Things that take place in the home, they call crime,” he said. “They’ll do anything they can to find something. If a man has a little fight with the wife, they say this was a crime scene.”

A clip of the commander-in-chief’s remarks was widely shared on social and drew an angry response.

open image in gallery Members of the National Guard on patrol in Washington, D.C. on Friday 5 September ( AP )

“Just a casual dismissal of domestic violence as a crime,” commented Republican strategist Sarah Longwell.

“One woman dies every 11 hours from domestic violence... so naturally, Trump is working overtime to say it’s not real,” another person said, while another simply posted a photoshopped image of Trump giving his speech while wearing a white vest, to caricature him as an abusive husband.

The president continues to insist that crime is out of control in many Democrat-run cities, and also sent the Guard into Los Angeles in June to help quell anti-ICE protests.

He followed his intervention in D.C. by sending ICE agents swarming into Boston on Saturday to round up more people accused of being undocumented migrants, in what is being called “Operation Patriot 2.0.”

Chicago is widely expected to be next, despite widespread local opposition, with plans to accommodate an influx of agents already underway and border czar Tom Homan suggesting on Sunday that their mission would commence this week.