Pardons, positions and power: Trump’s donor list raises questions about pay-for-access in his administration

A new financial disclosure from a super PAC supporting President Donald Trump contains the name of the deep-pocket donors who have gained access to the White House.

MAGA Inc.'s donor list includes Trump appointees, a mom who managed to get Trump to pardon her son, and cryptocurrency traders, according to a new report by the New York Times.

The super PAC managed to pull some major donations for the president; according to the disclosure, MAGA Inc. raised more than $177 million for Trump since January.

Some names on the list wound up working for Trump in his administration. Anjani Sinha, a friend of Trump's, was nominated to be the ambassador to Singapore. He donated $1 million to MAGA Inc.

He hasn't been approved for the position yet, possibly because he struggled to answer questions about Singapore during his confirmation hearing.

Cody Campbell, who is now on Trump's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, donated half a million dollars to the super PAC. Josh Lobel, now sitting on Trump's Intelligence Advisory Board, donated $250,000.

Several major donors are tied to the crypto industry, which has by and large found a friendly ally in Trump.

According to the Times, Trump’s inaugural committee raised an enormous $239 million, with approximately $18 million of that coming from crypto-related donors.

According to the filing, donors working in cryptocurrencies accounted for $45 million of the donations reported through MAGA Inc.

One donor alone — crypto entrepreneur Eric Schiermeyer — donated $1 million, and was given the chance to have dinner with Trump in Mar-a-Lago in March.

The pair didn't just eat and chat — during the dinner, Schiermeyer apparently pitched Trump on an idea for a cryptocurrency called the "USA Token" that would be doled out to Americans for use in transactions. He reportedly wanted a government contract for his company to handle the task, according to the Times' reporting.

He told the paper that he managed to get his idea in front of Trump face-to-face, so he considers it a win.

“I was able to say my piece, and the idea is clearly making the rounds, so mission accomplished from my view.” he told the Times.

And then there's Elizabeth Fago, who handed over $1 million to MAGA Inc. and got herself a dinner with Trump. Three weeks later, her son, Paul Walczak, who pleaded guilty to tax fraud, was pardoned.

A White House spokesperson who talked to the Times anonymously said that Fago's words, rather than her cash, convinced the president to give her son a break.

“He spoke directly to a mother who pleaded for her son, and when you’re talking to a mother pleading for her son, that’s a pretty powerful thing,” the source reportedly said.

The Independent has requested comment from The White House.

According to MAGA Inc., all of the apparent benefits that come along with shoveling money at Trump are just a coincidence. It told the Times that Trump doesn't treat donors any different from normal Americans.

“President Trump values his supporters and donors, but unlike politicians before him, he cannot be bought and works toward the best interest of the country,” it told the paper.