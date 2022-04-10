Former president Donald Trump endorsed television host and physician Mehmet Oz ahead of the Pennsylvania Senate primary on Saturday night.

Mr Trump made the announcement on Saturday ahead of his rally in Selma, North Carolina. Like Mr Trump, Dr Oz earned national name recognition through television, in his case through the popular Dr Oz show, which Mr Trump cited in his endorsement.

“I have known Dr. Oz for many years, as have many others, even if only through his very successful television show. He has lived with us through the screen and has always been popular, respected, and smart,” Mr Trump said in a statement.

Mr Trump went on the Dr Oz show during the 2016 campaign, during which time, Mr Trump said he wanted to lose weight, which Mr Trump cited.

“He even said that I was in extraordinary health, which made me like him even more (although he also said I should lose a couple of pounds!)”

Dr Oz jumped into Pennsylvania’s Senate race Mr Trump’s preferred Senate candidate, Sean Parnell, dropped out after his estranged wife accused him of abusing her and his children during custody proceedings.

Pennsylvania will hold its Senate primary on 17 May 2022. Dr Oz is locked in a contentious primary with David McCormick, a hedge fund CEO, who has his own ties to the Trump administration given that his wife Dina Powell served as deputy national security adviser.

“Perhaps most importantly, I believe that Mehmet Oz will be the one most able to win the General Election against a Radical Left Democrat looking to do unthinkable harm to our Country,” he said in a statement.

Republicans are running to replace retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey, who voted to convict Mr Trump for his role in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.