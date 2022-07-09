Trump admits he backed Dr Oz for Senate seat because he called him a ‘healthy specimen’
‘He said,if you lost a couple of pounds that would be OK too, but that’s alright’
Donald Trump has admitted he backed Mehmet Oz for the vacant Pennsylvania Senate seat because the TV doctor once called him a “healthy specimen”.
In an interview with One America News, the former president revealed he had been swayed to support Dr Oz in the Republican primary due to flattering remarks.
“I know Oz for a long time and he’s been very nice to me over the years,” Mr Trump said.
“And that, you know, influences you in all fairness. I’ve really liked him. I’ve been on his show.
“He always treated me well. He said I’m a very healthy specimen which I liked very much. He said ‘if you lost a couple of pounds that would be OK too’, but that’s alright.”
Trump says he endorsed Oz because he was nice to him, said nice things about him, had him on his show, and “he said I’m a very healthy specimen, which I like.” pic.twitter.com/feqpaVqwoI— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 9, 2022
Mr Trump’s endorsement of the Turkish-American heart surgeon sealed his narrow win over former hedge fund chief executive David McCormick by a margin of less than 1,000 votes in last month’s primary.
Dr Oz will face Democrat John Fetterman in the general election in November.
Mr Fetterman has relentlessly attacked Dr Oz for his loose ties to Pennsylvania on social media since winning the Democratic nomination in a landslide, mocking the veteran television host as an out-of-touch carpetbagger.
Dr Oz first appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2004 as a guest medical expert before hosting his own television show for 13 seasons.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies