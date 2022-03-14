An intoxicated driver found himself in a pair of Ministry of Defence police handcuffs after driving to a Royal Air Force base in search of Donald Trump.

According to police, the man was arrested on Monday after arriving at the gates of RAF Mildenhall and asking sentries where he could find the former president.

Although it is UK airbase, most operations there are conducted by the US Air Force, specifically the 100th Air Refueling Wing.

The driver was placed under arrest after Ministry of Defence police officers found his blood alcohol concentration to be above the legal limit.

“Wrong country,” they also noted in a tweet about the incident.

Mr Trump, who left office in January 2021 after inclting a riot at the US Capitol in hopes of retaining power against the wishes of American voters, currently lives in Florida.

However, he did visit the base in February 2019, when Air Force One stopped to refuel en route to his second summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.