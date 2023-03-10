Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

E Jean Carroll can use theAccess Hollywood tape of former President Donald Trump as evidence in her defamation lawsuit, a judge has ruled.

Federal Judge Lewis Kaplan also ruled that the testimony of two other women alleging that Mr Trump has sexually assaulted them may be entered into evidence at the civil trial.

Judge Kaplan wrote in his ruling that “in this case, a jury reasonably could find, even from the Access Hollywood tape alone, that Mr. Trump admitted in the Access Hollywood tape that he in fact has had contact with women’s genitalia in the past without their consent, or that he has attempted to do so. And that conclusion is supported by the other evidence discussed below”.

In the tape from 2005, the then-future president bragged about groping women without consent.

Ms Carroll, a writer, has accused Mr Trump of raping her in a department store changing room in the 1990s. Mr Trump has rejected the allegations. Ms Carroll’s defamation lawsuit came after he claimed in 2019 that she was lying and motivated to go public with her story by politics and money.

“Donald J. Trump is accused in this and a second very closely related civil case of having raped E. Jean Carroll in the mid 1990s,” the judge writes in his 23-page ruling. “Ms. Carroll claims, in this action, that Mr. Trump defamed her in 2019 in a series of public responses to the first public appearance of her accusation. Her claim in the second case is for damages for the alleged rape as well as for a different allegedly defamatory statement.”

“Most of the evidence that Mr. Trump seeks to keep from the trial jury is to the effect that Mr. Trump allegedly has abused or attempted to abuse women other than Ms. Carroll in ways that are comparable to what he allegedly did to Ms. Carroll,” the judge wrote.

“In other words, Ms. Carroll offers the evidence to show that Mr. Trump has a propensity for such behavior,” he added.

The Access Hollywood tape was recorded 18 years ago and reached the public during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“I’m automatically attracted to beautiful women, I just start kissing them, it’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait,” Mr Trump said at the time. “And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the p****.”

The former president has argued that his comments didn’t correspond with his actual behaviour, arguing that it was simply “locker room talk”.

More follows...