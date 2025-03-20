Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an order purporting to shut down the Department of Education, delivering a long-anticipated political win for conservatives who’ve long pushed for an end to public education in favor of private and religious schools.

Speaking at an East Room ceremony attended by multiple Republican governors and activists who celebrated the move, including Education Secretary Linda McMahon, who he told attendees that he hoped was the last person to hold that position, as well as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Indiana Governor Mike Braun, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the latter of whom has been fighting a pitched battle against his state legislature to enact a school voucher program that even many Republicans do not want because it would effectively defund Texas public schools.

He said President Jimmy Carter’s decision to sign legislation to create the department had been opposed by a number of entities and individuals, and pronounced them as having been “proven right” to push back on the move, citing poor test scores among American schoolchildren.

“Students in our public elementary and middle schools score worse in reading today than when the department opened, by a lot,” he said, adding that the department’s budget has nonetheless “exploded by 600 percent” to include “bureaucrats in buildings all over Washington.”

open image in gallery U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order to shut down the Department of Education ( REUTERS )

Trump lauded his administration for having slashed the department’s workforce by half since taking office, and said his order would result in “the department's useful functions” being “fully preserved,” including “Pell Grants, Title One funding resources for Children with disabilities and special needs” remaining in place.

“But beyond these core necessities, my administration will take all lawful steps to shut down the department. We're going to shut it down and shut it down as quickly as possible. It's doing us no good,” he said.

The president further claimed that leaving education “to the states” would allow some states to outpace other countries that have test scores that regularly defeat American students, including “Denmark, Norway, Sweden ... and China,” and suggested that high population states such as New York would allow “sections of the state” to run school systems — something that already happens because New York schools are administered at the city and county level.

“You'll have a Manhattan, and you'll have a Suffolk County, and you'll have a Nassau County, and you'll have Westchester County. You'll do four or five or six of them. You have upstate New York. And those counties, I think are going to do very well, and I think ultimately Manhattan should do very well. But we'll break it down into sections, and I think it'll be really good,” he said.

“We're going to love and cherish our teachers along the children and work with the parents and everybody else and sing thing to watch, and it's really going to be something special.”

Trump then moved from the lectern adorned with the presidential seal to a similarly-decorated desk surrounded by children seated with him at at their own child-sized desks, making him look like just another child at another desk, albeit one wearing a dark suit and tie.

He then took up his trademark Sharpie marker to sign the order before holding it up, much like the way a child would hold up a piece of work for review by a teacher, then rising and handing off the marker to McMahon.

Despite Trump’s claim that his action will return responsibility for education back “to the states,” that task has long rested with state and local governments — not the federal government.

The Department of Education, which was created during the Carter administration by splitting up the Department of Health, Education and Welfare so it could become the Department of Health and Human Services — does not play any role in determining curricula, requirements for enrollment or graduation, lesson plans or hiring at public schools, colleges or universities.

The actual role the Education Department plays in education is largely a financial one — and a limited one at that.

While it does provide federal funding to K-12 schools, what dollars it does disperse to states and local school districts amounts to approximately eight percent of school funding as a whole — with a particular focus on providing funds earmarked for supporting low-income school systems and students living in poverty under Title I of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act.

California, Texas, New York, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina are among the states with the largest number of students who participate in Title I programs.

The department’s annual appropriation amounted to roughly $268 billion — around 4 percent of the government’s overall budget — making any savings negligible compared to what Trump and his allies have promised to cut from federal spending.

open image in gallery Secretary of Education Linda McMahon sits before President Donald Trump arrives to speak at an education event and executive order signing in the East Room of the White House ( AP )

And while conservatives have long railed against the department’s role in elementary and secondary education, the vast majority of its budget is used to manage the massive federal student loan program, under which the Education Department is the largest provider of financial aid for American college students — both in the form of loans and other need-based aid to low-income students such as Pell Grants.

Colleges and universities are far more reliant on money from the federal government than K-12 schools through federal financial aid and research grants.

The department oversees the Nation’s Report Card, which collects data on students’ test scores and tracks overall progress.

It also enforces civil rights laws in schools by ensuring that institutions that receive federal funding are abiding by those laws, including those protecting students from discrimination on the basis of race or sex. It’s those functions that have often rankled conservatives under Democratic administrations, including the Obama and Biden administrations, which drew ire from activists and Republican lawmakers over efforts to combat sexual assault on college campuses and ensure LGBT+ students were protected from discrimination.

A White House fact sheet obtained by The Independent said Trump’s order would “direct that programs or activities receiving any remaining Department of Education funds will not advance DEI or gender ideology.”

In recent weeks, McMahon — whose estranged husband is disgraced World Wrestling Entertainment founder Vince McMahon — has slashed the department’s employee headcount by half.

Before McMahon’s mass firing, the department’s workforce was around 5,000 strong — the smallest of any cabinet department — and now numbers roughly 2,500.

Sheria Smith, president of American Federation of Government Employees local 252 — the union representing around 2,000 department workers — slammed Trump’s order as “nothing more than an illegal overreach of executive power designed to unemploy dedicated civil servants and decimate the critical services they provide to millions of Americans across this country” and said the Trump administration “clearly has no respect for the thousands of people who have dedicated their careers to serving this country.”

“Americans throughout the country will bear the brunt of this reckless order. Americans will no longer adequately and efficiently receive the services they rely on, from the ability to investigate civil rights complaints to accessing financial student aid, and so much more,” said Smith, who added that it “cannot be understated that it seems this administration is hell-bent on eliminating the much-needed accountability and oversight the Department of Education provides.”

Trump’s order also runs the risk of angering members of Congress who have chosen to authorize and fund the department with various pieces of legislation over the years.

Because the department — like all cabinet departments — is a creation of Congress, only an act of Congress can formally shutter it.

While the White House has claimed broad authority to shutter federal agencies since Trump returned to office — including by folding the U.S. Agency for International Development into the Department of State despite legislation establishing it as an independent agency and purporting to close down the U.S. Agency for Global Media by placing the Voice of America’s 1,500 journalists and other employees on leave and ordering them to cease work — it appears that Trump and his aides are aware of the limits of his power when it comes to dismantling a cabinet department.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt seemed to acknowledge those limitations when she told reporters Thursday morning that the department would still be in charge of student loans and Pell grants. She also said McMahon was being directed to “greatly minimize the agency” rather than eliminate it outright.

“Pell grants and student loans will still be run out of the Department in Washington, DC, but the great responsibility of education, educating our nation's students, will return to the states,” she said.

Asked whether the department would continue in its statutory role of enforcing civil rights laws, Leavitt conceded that “any critical functions of the department, such as that, will remain.”