Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Televangelist Paula White-Cain has claimed Donald Trump asked her for God's opinion over his run for the presidency.

White-Cain, who previously served as Trump’s spiritual advisor and helped lead the Evangelical advisory board during his presidency in 2016, made the remarks during the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton, telling the audience that her first conversation with the former president was long before he even started thinking about politics.

Trump “began to repeat to me almost verbatim the three sermons’ Value of Vision,’” she recalled.

“At the end of it, he said, ‘You have the it factor.’ And I said, ‘Oh sir, we call that the anointing,’” White-Cain added.

“At that point, I really felt that the Lord said, ‘show him who I am. So for 24 years, I’ve been in his life and have had the great privilege of really being his pastor.”

White-Cain went on to reveal that Trump first began considering a career in politics in 2011 when he reached out to her and told her he didn’t “like the way this country is going” and that he was thinking of running for president.

“I told him what I thought,” she said. “And then he turned around, and he said, ‘Well, what does God say?’”

White-Cain then prayed with dozens of her friends before delivering an answer to Trump.

“I said, ‘Sir … you’re going to be president one day.’”

But that wouldn’t come without its costs, she said she warned Trump. “I hate the price that you’re going to pay,” she allegedly told him.

She concluded that her prediction was correct, reflecting on the “price this man, his family and … many of us have paid.”

Pastor Paula White, left, and other faith leaders pray with President Donald Trump, center, during a rally for evangelical supporters at the King Jesus International Ministry church, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 ( Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Trump is currently involved in a number of legal cases. He denies all charges against him.

White-Cain was among those who decried Trump’s recent conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, repeating the baseless claim made by the former president that charges were brought against him for political reasons.

In May, she tweeted that the day Trump was convicted was “a sad day for all Americans as we watched firsthand the judicial system weaponized to go after President Trump for political gain.”

“May God bless you, my long time friend, President Trump, and may God bless all of us who stand for righteousness!” she added.

As well as using her Road to Majority summit speech to discuss her relationship with Trump, White-Cain also used it to slam President Biden - whom she has been critical of in the past.

During her speech, she lamented the current state of affairs in the United States, claiming religious freedom is “under attack as never before ever in our lifetime,” pointing to 18 pro-life policies enacted by the Trump administration as well as “over 12 religious liberty and freedom” policies during his first year in office that were overturned by Biden.

White-Cain concluded her address by describing the ideology of the Biden administration as “against God, against our faith” and vowing to the audience that “we will put a stop to it come November.”