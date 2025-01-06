Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Exactly four years after a mob of Donald Trump’s supporters perpetrated the worst attack on the US Capitol since Major General Robert Ross ordered British soldiers to set it ablaze more than two centuries before, Vice President Kamala Harris presided over a joint session of Congress to give Trump the peaceful transfer of power she was denied after the 2020 election.

Harris, who four years earlier was both vice president-elect and the sitting junior senator from California, led senators from their chamber across the Capitol’s ornate rotunda into the House chamber at exactly 1:00 p.m. on Monday, the date laid out in American law for Congress to officially certify the election of the next president and vice president.

She smiled as she entered the chamber to polite applause from both sides of the aisle. She walked past a beaming Marjorie Taylor Greene, an outspoken supporter of the rioters who stormed the same room four years ago. JD Vance, vice president-elect, entered shortly after and took his seat on the front row. Harris stood alongside Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson as both watched as the Electoral College votes counted.

Unlike four years ago, when then-vice president Mike Pence read out the results and asked if senators or representatives had any objections to each state’s electoral vote totals, this year’s joint session employed a new procedure devised by lawmakers in the wake of Trump’s effort to overturn the election results four years ago.

Though Harris called the joint session to order, she played no role in the counting or reading of the electoral college vote totals. Instead, selected tellers — members of the House and Senate chosen by leadership — read out the states and their vote results in alphabetical order.

While Pence had taken a moment to ask for objections and read other parliamentary language about the provenance of the electoral certificates, Harris did not interject as each state’s results were called out.

Trump’s vote total passed the requisite 270 needed for him to claim the presidency after the results from the state of Texas were read.

open image in gallery U.S. Capitol Police officers stand watch outside the U.S. Capitol building as snow falls ahead of a joint session of Congress. Travel in the area has been snarled by Winter Storm Blair ( Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images )

Once all the states had been read out, Harris called for the House and Senate tellers to report the result. She then read out the words that sealed her defeat, telling the joint session: “The votes for president of the United States are as follows: Donald J. Trump of the state of Florida has received 312 votes. Kamala D. Harris of the State of California has received 226 votes.”

Harris then read out the result for the next vice president, telling the assembled House and Senate members that Vance had received 312 votes while her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, had earned 226.

“This announcement of the state of the vote by the President of the Senate shall be deemed a sufficient declaration of the persons elected president and vice president of the United States, each for a term beginning on the 20th day of January, 2025 and shall be entered. Together with the list of the votes on the journals of the House and the Senate,” she said.

In a pre-recorded video message, she had said she would “perform her constitutional duty as Vice President of the United States to certify the results of the 2024 election” and called her role “a sacred obligation—one I will uphold guided by love of country, loyalty to our Constitution, and my unwavering faith in the American people,”

“The peaceful transfer of power is one of the most fundamental principles of American democracy. As much as any other principle, it is what distinguishes our system of government from monarchy or tyranny,” she said.

Entering the chamber with senators to loud applause from the assembled House members, she took to the House Speaker’s rostrum alongside Speaker Mike Johnson, shook his hand, and a short time later gaveled the session to order.

Earlier in the day, Johnson told reporters it would be “a great day for the country” and said his chamber’s “purpose” was to certify Trump’s election.

It was a stark reversal for Johnson, who four years earlier had pushed for denying certification to Biden and Harris after they defeated Trump and Pence by supporting a last-ditch lawsuit filed with the Supreme Court by the state of Texas, with the aim of invalidating election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Last year, he told CBS News that Biden had been “certified as the winner” of the 2020 election even though he believed the US constitution had been violated in how that election was run.