‘She knows how to win!’ Trump endorses Elise Stefanik to replace Liz Cheney

‘The House GOP has a massive opportunity to upgrade this week from warmonger Liz Cheney to gifted communicator Elise Stefanik,’ the ex-president wrote in a statement on Monday

Nathan Place
New York
Monday 10 May 2021 16:19
Former president Donald Trump has enthusiastically endorsed the congresswoman vying to take over Rep Liz Cheney’s leadership position in the House GOP.

“The House GOP has a massive opportunity to upgrade this week from warmonger Liz Cheney to gifted communicator Elise Stefanik,” Mr Trump said in a statement on Monday. “We need someone in Leadership who has experience flipping districts from Blue to Red as we approach the important 2022 midterms, and that’s Elise! She knows how to win, which is what we need!”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

