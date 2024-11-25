Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk joke about MSNBC host’s ‘castration’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Influential conservatives are joking about buying liberal news network MSNBC and standing in for top hosts. In a series of posts on Friday, Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Jr., and Joe Rogan fantasized about what they would do if they owned the channel and mocked host Lawrence O’Donnell with a vulgar comment.

The exchange began when Trump claimed on X he had the “funniest idea ever” in response to the news that NBCUniversal is planning to spin off some of its cable networks, including MSNBC, and tagged Musk.

Musk then asked how much the network would cost.

“If you buy MSNBC I would like Rachael Maddow’s job,” Rogan chimed in. “I will wear the same outfit and glasses, and I will tell the same lies.”

“Ok @elonmusk & @joerogan. Since this is getting interesting I’ll throw my hat in the ring as well,” Trump responded. “I’ll mimic Lawrence O’Donnell… minus the castration of course. That’s a bridge too far.”

The Independent has contacted MSNBC for O’Donnell’s comment.

Lawrence O’Donnell hosts a show on MSNBC ( MSNBC )

O’Donnell, host of the channel’s Last Word, is an outspoken critic of president-elect Donald Trump.

Musk, prior to buying what was then called Twitter in 2022, mused openly about purchasing the network years earlier.

Trump has signalled he will go after media networks once in office, including pushing the Federal Communications Commission to revoke the broadcast licenses of networks that air critical coverage. His ally Musk, meanwhile, has suggested slashing federal funding for public media outlets.

The idea of a 180 change in tone at a prominent media outlet is already in the air even without an MSNBC sale.

The parent company of satirical news outlet The Onion purchased Alex Jones’s right-wing platform Infowars in an auction this month, part of the conspiracy theorist’s bankruptcy process as he faces over $1bn in damages from a defamation verdict over the Sandy Hook shooting.

Jones has challenged the sale in court, arguing it was conducted unfairly.