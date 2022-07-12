Donald Trump boasted that he could get Elon Musk to “drop to his knees” and “beg” for his help as the former president ignored the latest January 6 bombshells to escalate his feud with the Tesla titan.

Mr Trump took to Truth Social as the electric vehicle entrepreneur was sued by Twitter for backing out of his $44bn purchase of the social media platform.

“When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he’d be worthless, and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, “drop to your knees and beg,” and he would have done it…” posted Mr Trump.

The one-term president attacked the world’s richest person on Tuesday, shortly after the January 6 committee hearing heard that he had tried to contact a witness in the probe and that the Department of Justice had been notified.

And he mocked Mr Musk over his new legal battle with Twitter, which he agreed to buy earlier this year.

“Now Elon should focus on getting himself out of the Twitter mess because he could owe $44 billion for something that’s perhaps worthless. Also, lots of competition for electric cars!” he wrote.

“P.S., Why was Elon allowed to break the $15 million stock purchase barrier on Twitter without any reporting? That is a very serious breach! Have fun Elon and @jack, go to it!”

Mr Trump’s derision came the day after the SpaceX boss said he thinks it is time for the Republican politician to “hang up his hat & sail into the sunset.”

“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset. Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency,” Mr Musk wrote on Twitter.

This came a few days after Mr Trump called him a “bull**** artist” and claimed he had told him that he had voted for him twice.

Mr Musk has told his 100m followers on Twitter that he would support Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over Mr Trump in 2024, and that he had only voted Republican for the first time in June.