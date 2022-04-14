Trump reportedly endorsing JD Vance in Ohio Senate race
Hillbilly Elegy author is trailing in the Republican primary to replace Senator Rob Portman
Former president Donald Trump is reportedly planning to endorse author JD Vance in the Republican primary for Ohio’s Senate race according to NBC News.
Three sources told NBC News that the former president plans to endorse the Hillbilly Elegy author and called advisers to get their opinion. But he also faced pressure from the campaigns of former Ohio treasurer Josh Mandel and former Ohio Republican Party Chairwoman Jane Timken.
Republican Representative Jim Jordan reportedly lobbied Mr Trump on behalf of Mr Mandel. The Trump office is said to have already had an endorsement written up but a source close to Mr Mandel’s campaign said that it showed an internal poll that showed that Mr Mandel was in the lead with 33 per cent of the vote while Ms Timken and Mr Vance were tied for third place at 9 per cent each.
The poll also showed that even with Mr Trump’s vote, Mr Vance would only have 15 per cent of the vote. Mr Trump reportedly worried about Mr Vance’s previous criticisms in 2016 and the fact Mr Vance is polling so low.
“Nothing is final until it’s final. So Trump can always change his mind,” one source reportedly told NBC News and added that Mr Trump could change his endorsement. “But he already kicked the tires on everyone and he’s ready to go with Vance. It’s either Vance or nobody. And it’s only nobody if somehow the other campaigns can get him to hold off.”
Ohio’s Senate primary to replace retiring Senator Rob Portman is on May 3.
