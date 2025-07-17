Trump faces backlash from own supporters as poll reveals anger over Epstein files

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A significant majority of Americans suspect President Donald Trump’s administration is withholding information concerning accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, a Reuters/Ipsos poll has found.

The survey, which concluded on Wednesday, revealed that 69 per cent of respondents believe the federal government is concealing details about Epstein’s clients, while only six per cent disagreed, and approximately one in four remained unsure.

The findings come after the administration had pledged to make public documents related to the case, yet received poor marks from the public on the issue. Epstein, a wealthy financier and convicted sex offender, was facing federal charges of sex-trafficking minors when he died by suicide in jail in 2019. He had pleaded not guilty, and the case was subsequently dismissed.

The high-profile case had particularly captivated segments of Mr Trump’s political base, who anticipated sensational disclosures following assurances from top law enforcement officials that document releases would lead to significant revelations about Epstein and his alleged clientele.

open image in gallery A man gestures to a photograph of US President Donald Trump and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after it is unofficially installed in a bus shelter on July 17, 2025 in London, England ( Getty Images )

The Trump administration last week reversed course on its pledge, enraging some of the president's followers. Close to two-thirds of Republicans think the administration is hiding details on Epstein's business, the Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

Just 17% of Americans approve of Trump's handling of the case, a weaker rating than the president received on any other issue in the poll. Among Republicans, 35% approved, compared to 29% who disapproved and the rest who said they weren't sure or didn't answer the question.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Trump and White House officials were weighing a range of options including unsealing new documents, appointing a special prosecutor and drafting executive actions on issues such as pedophilia. Trump, however, has been defiant, describing supporters hung up on the issue as "weaklings" who were helping Democrats. "I donÃ¢Â€Â™t want their support anymore!" Trump said in a social media post.

The beliefs following Epstein's death were part of a range of conspiracies that have taken hold in U.S. politics, including "QAnon," a far-right fringe belief that a cabal of cannibalistic child molesters inside the U.S. government have conspired against Trump.

Behind the scenes Trump and senior aides have also reached out to key MAGA-aligned influencers, urging them to dial down their criticism of the administration's handling of the Epstein investigation and shift focus to broader priorities for the America First movement.

open image in gallery US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman announces charges against Jeffery Epstein on July 8, 2019 in New York City ( Stephanie Keith/Getty Images )

The backlash over the Epstein case has laid bare tensions inside Trump's coalition and is testing one of Trump's most enduring political strengths: His ability to command loyalty and control the narrative across the right.

The outcry comes amid discontent among parts of Trump's base over the U.S. strikes on Iran, continued involvement in Ukraine and any hint of backsliding on the administration's hardline immigration promises.

Trump knew Epstein socially in the 1990s and early 2000s. During the 2021 trial of Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell, the financier's longtime pilot, Lawrence Visoski, testified that Trump flew on Epstein's private plane multiple times. Trump has denied ever being on the plane and has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, which was conducted online, surveyed 1,027 U.S. adults nationwide and had a margin of error of about 3 percentage points.