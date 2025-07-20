Trump once hosted party for ‘young women’ where Epstein was the only guest, says report
President under pressure to release all files related to his former friend Epstein
Donald Trump once hosted a party with “young women” where the disgraced late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein "was the only other guest,” according to a report.
The president is under pressure to release all files relating to the Epstein case, which he has so far refused to do despite a 2024 election promise.
The anecdote was part of a New York Times piece on Saturday entitled “Inside the Long Friendship Between Trump and Epstein.”
It states that “For nearly 15 years, the two men socialized together in Manhattan and Palm Beach, Fla., before a falling out that preceded Mr. Epstein’s first arrest.”
The piece goes on to describe Trump hosting “a party at Mar-a-Lago for young women in a so-called calendar girl competition, Mr. Epstein was the only other guest.”
It states that the party was organized by Florida businessman George Houraney.
“Mr. Houraney recalled being surprised that Mr. Epstein was the only other person on the guest list,” it states.
“I said, ‘Donald, this is supposed to be a party with V.I.P.s,” Mr. Houraney told the newspaper about the party in 2019. “You’re telling me it’s you and Epstein?’”
It comes just days after a bombshell report by The Wall Street Journal, which a bawdy message and doodle from Trump among an album of letters celebrating Epstein’s 50th birthday.
The president has denied that the drawing or letter was his doing and is now suing the Journal, News Corp, Rupert Murdoch, and two journalists.
On Friday, Attorney General Pam Bondi filed a motion in New York “to release grand jury transcripts associated with” the Epstein case.
