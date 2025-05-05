Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

During a Sunday evening blitz of social media posts, Donald Trump demanded that one of the most notorious prisons in American history be reopened.

Incidentally, the president’s sudden push for the tourist destination of Alcatraz to once again become a maximum-security prison complex came just hours after a South Florida PBS station aired the 1979 classic film Escape from Alcatraz. The president spent the past weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort, which is located in West Palm Beach.

“REBUILD, AND OPEN ALCATRAZ!” Trump blared on Truth Social just before 6 p.m. local time on Sunday. “For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering. When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm.”

According to local television listings, WLRN 26 – Miami’s local PBS affiliate – broadcasted Escape from Alcatraz on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET. The movie, which stars Clint Eastwood, was re-aired the following morning at 11 a.m.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump has repeatedly defended his call for the notorious Alcatraz prison to be reopened after more than 60 years. ( AP )

The biographical drama recounts the 1962 escape attempt from the island fortress, which is located in San Francisco Bay. While the prison was touted as being escape-proof throughout its infamous history, the film suggests that Frank Morris – played by Eastwood – and two other fugitives may have been successful in their mission.

While it is still a mystery whether the daring escape attempt was successful, Alcatraz was closed less than a year later in 1963. One of the main reasons for its closure , as critics pointed out after Trump floated the idea of once again making it a prison, was that it costs roughly three times more to run it as a standard facility. Due to its location on a small island, all supplies — including fresh water – needed to be brought in by boat.

Additionally, experts have noted that it would cost millions of dollars and take years to rebuild the facility and make it a modern, functional prison.

The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.

open image in gallery Hours before the president demanded that the notorious prison Alcatraz be reopened, a local PBS station aired the critically acclaimed film about the 1962 escape attempt. ( AP2007 )

The president has a tendency to react to what he sees on television, most prominently by his virulent cable news viewing habits. A countless number of Truth Social posts and tweets – including some he made on Sunday – have been in direct response to segments he had just seen on Fox News or other networks.

It would stand out, of course, if the president had indeed tuned into PBS on Saturday night or Sunday morning, especially considering his recent executive order calling for the government to pull back all funding of public broadcasting.