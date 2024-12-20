Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

President-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on the European Union unless it purchases more oil and gas from the United States – an intimidation tactic that Trump has wielded against other countries as well.

After announcing a 25 percent tariff on the U.S. largest trading partners, Canada and Mexico, and threatening to increase tariffs on China, Trump has now targeted the E.U.

“I told the European Union that they must make up their tremendous deficit with the United States by the large scale purchase of our oil and gas. Otherwise, it is TARIFFS all the way!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social around 1 a.m. Friday.

Trump has promised to impose more tariffs to lower the U.S.’s trade deficit and make other countries more reliant on U.S. production ( AP )

The E.U. and U.S. have deep-rooted economic ties with more than $1 trillion in goods and services exchanged. However, in recent years, the U.S.’s trade deficit with Europe has increased as it imported more than it exported.

Threatening to impose tariffs could increase political and economic tensions. At worse, it could escalate into a trade war – something economists heavily warn against.

But more than likely, it will force the E.U. and U.S. to engage in some kind of negotiation about oil and gas trading.

European Commission Spokesperson Olof Gill told CNBC the E.U. and U.S. have “deeply integrated economies, with overall balanced trade and investment.” But that it is “ready to discuss” how it can strengthen ties with the U.S. “including by discussing our common interest in the energy sector.”

The U.S. is the world’s largest oil producer, accounting for 22 percent of global supply and Europe is the largest importer of American gas. That is, in part, due to Europe trying to phase out its energy imports from Russia.

The E.U. was already expected to purchase more U.S. liquefied natural gas, in part to appease Trump – a well-known fan of tariffs – and in part to replace its reliance on Russian energy.

Though the threat of tariffs is meant to bolster the U.S.’s global standing and reduce trade deficit, when Trump imposed tariffs on Europe for aluminum and steel, they issued retaliatory tariffs – specifically targeting products like Harley-Davidson motorcycles and Jack Daniel’s whiskey – something that increased the trade deficit.

For now, it appears the E.U. is open to talks but it is unclear how they will approach negotiations – or potential tariffs.