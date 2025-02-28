Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump is signing an executive order officially designating English as the official language of the United States.

The order also rescinds a federal mandate that requires agencies and institutions that receive federal funding to provide language assistance to non-English speakers, potentially limiting access to a broad range of public services.

Agencies will still be allowed to provide services and documents in other languages, but the executive order intends to encourage non-English speakers to learn, according to a White House document shared with The Independent.

The document recognizes that more than 350 languages are spoken in the United States, but English “has been the language of our nation” since its founding. More than 30 states have passed legislation adopting English as an official language.

The order, first reported by The Wall Street Journal on Friday, argues that a national language promotes a sense of national identity, unity and a “pathway for civic engagement.” The order “celebrates multilingual Americans who have learned English and passed it down, while empowering immigrants to achieve the American Dream through a common language,” according to officials.

Donald Trump’s latest executive order designates English as the official language of the United States after more than two centuries without one ( REUTERS )

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than three-quarters of Americans only speak English at home, though millions of Americans also primarily speak Spanish and Chinese, among other languages, while Native American communities speak dozens of languages across the country.

More than 30 states have passed legislation designating English as their official language. People who are applying for naturalization also must demonstrate an ability to read, write and speak English.

The president’s action dovetails his anti-immigrant agenda with a crusade against diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility initiative, including an executive order that threatens to revoke federal funds and contracts over inclusive materials.

Trump is also deploying federal law enforcement agencies to investigate, arrest and detain people living in the country without legal permission, including ramping up deportation flights and reserving the military prison at the naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba for immigrants marked for deportation.

While many federal agencies and state and local governments have moved to make services more accessible to non-English speakers over the last several decades, congressional Republicans have tried, unsuccessfully, to pass legislation that would make English the national language.

When he was a senator, Vice President JD Vance introduced the English Language Unity Act, which would direct the government to perform all official business in English and establish English language testing standards for people seeking citizenship.

Hours after his inauguration, Trump’s administration removed a Spanish-language version of the White House website, just as he did during his first administration. Civil rights groups and Latino advocacy organizations condemned the move, while the administration said it intended to bring the website back online. It remains offline.