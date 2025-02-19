Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday giving himself more power over federal agencies that Congress set up to function without the president’s direct oversight – the latest move in Trump’s effort to consolidate power.

Agencies that range from overseeing major financial infrastructure, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission, to critical national programs, such as the Social Security Administration, will now be required to submit their performances and proposals to the White House to ensure they align with Trump’s agenda.

Congress established these agencies to fall under the executive branch but operate on a day-to-day basis independent from the president’s direct oversight. Instead, the president may appoint individuals to oversee the agencies for a fixed term.

open image in gallery Trump announced the executive order on independent federal agencies while also announcing an executive order on IVF – what became a hot topic during his campaign ( Getty Images )

The order also gives the director of the Office of Management and Budget, Russell Vought, the authority to “adjust” congressional-appropriated funding based on whether the independent agency’s priorities align with Trump’s.

It’s likely the executive order will face legal challenges as it is based on a fringe theory that requires adoptees to believe Congress does not have the sole power to fund the government – despite the Constitution explicitly saying so.

It is just the latest move in Trump’s attempts to alter the fundamental structure of the federal government and remake it in his vision.

The executive order also appears to provide legal support to Trump who is facing a lawsuit from the former head of the National Labor Relations Board and the former head of the Office of Special Counsel who he fired without reason.

Presidents do not typically have the authority to remove independent agency heads at will – this core function is what makes independent federal agencies, independent.

open image in gallery Russell Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, has more power over regulating independent federal agencies under the new executive order ( EPA )

In furtherance of declaring his power over independent federal agencies, Trump stated in the executive order that only he and the attorney general may dictate what the law means for federal employees.

“No employee of the executive branch acting in their official capacity may advance an interpretation of the law as the position of the United States that contravenes the President or the Attorney General’s opinion on a matter of law, including but not limited to the issuance of regulations, guidance, and positions advanced in litigation, unless authorized to do so by the President or in writing by the Attorney General,” Trump wrote.

The order, named “Ensuring Accountability for All Agencies”, is one of the most deliberate initiatives outlined in Project 2025 that Trump has enacted since taking office.

Vought, an architect of Project 2025, had advocated for policies that consolidate executive branch powers solely under the president rather than throughout the federal bureaucracy. He has also advocated for expanding the role of OMB director to assist the president in doing so.