Trump slams Facebook, Twitter and Google as ‘disgrace and embarrassment’ to US

Donald Trump has released a statement slamming big tech companies following the decision by Facebook’s oversight board to uphold his ban on the social media platform.

The former president called Facebook, Twitter, and Google a “disgrace and embarrassment” to the US, accusing them of taking away the free speech of the president.

He alleged that the three companies did so because “Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth”.

“What Facebook, Twitter, and Google have done is a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our Country,” Mr Trump wrote in a post on his new blog: “Free Speech has been taken away from the President of the United States because the Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth, but the truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before.”

The former president continued: “The People of our Country will not stand for it! These corrupt social media companies must pay a political price, and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our Electoral Process.”

The “political price” Mr Trump refers was laid out by a number of Republicans in their initial reactions to the news of the continuation of the Facebook ban.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox News that it was “a sad day for Facebook” as members of Congress will now be looking at breaking up the company to ensure it is not a monopoly.

Mr Meadows, himself a former Republican member of Congress, also noted that the “wild, wild west” regulatory environment that Facebook and other companies have enjoyed would likely now change.

Senator Josh Hawley, who recently released a book, The Tyranny of Big Tech, tweeted: “Here’s a real-life example of the tyranny of Big Tech- a fake Facebook court decides Facebook can do whatever Facebook wants, in this case, suspending Donald Trump [without] process or standards. That’s what monopolies do. Break them up.”

In the House, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy vowed that a GOP majority would rein in big tech’s power over free speech.

Representative Lauren Boebert was bullish, tweeting out thanks to Facebook for “securing the GOP majority come 2022”.

Mr Trump is banned from almost all social media platforms and is said to be starting his own. On Tuesday he launched the blog section on his political action committee website.