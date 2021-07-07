CNN and MSNBC ignore Trump press conference on big tech lawsuit and Fox News cuts away

Cable news networks CNN and MSNBC refused to air Donald Trump’s press conference announcing a class action lawsuit against Silicon Valley’s tech giants while Fox News cut away before the former president began reliving his list of grievances against the election, the Capitol riot and Hunter Biden’s laptop.

While CNN and MSNBC refused to air the broadcast live and Fox News ended coverage early as Mr Trump began taking questions, Newsmax TV continued covering the press conference in full.

The right-leaning upstart looking to take on Fox News double-downed on its coverage of the event, promoting an upcoming interview with Mr Trump to discuss the lawsuit later on Wednesday.

Mr Trump announced the class-action lawsuit against the three major tech giants and their respective CEOs Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey, and Sundar Pichai over “blatant violations of the constitution”.

Facebook, Twitter and Google kicked Mr Trump off their platforms in the wake of the Capitol riot by a mob of his supporters on 6 January.

The former president announced he would be the lead plaintiff representing a group of broader people he argues have had their First Amendment rights violated.