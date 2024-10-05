After Taylor Swift fiasco, Trump again shares fake celebrity endorsement

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Donald Trump — or at least someone with access to his Truth Social account — has once again shared a false endorsement from a prominent figure.

Earlier this year Trump shared images suggesting gobal megastar Taylor Swift had endorsed him. That was false.

On Friday, Trump’s account shared a message saying JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has endorsed him.

That is also false.

A screenshot posted on the former president’s Truth Social page said “New: Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has endorsed Trump for President.”

Minutes after the post went live, the company denied the claim. A spokesperson for Dimon told CNBC that “Jamie Dimon has not endorsed anyone. He has not endorsed a candidate.”

Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO, JPMorgan Chase & Co., listens during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee oversight hearing in 2023. Donald Trump’s Truth Social account falsely claimed that Dimon endorsed him on October 4, 2024 ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

According to a CNBC report, the false claim likely originated with a verified account on X. The post was shared widely among users on X before someone at Truth Social decided to share in on Trump’s page.

There is some question as to who posted the message, because Trump claims he had no knowledge of the fake endorsement.

“Somebody put it up,” Trump told NBC News. “I don’t know.”

Despite being told the post was inaccurate and acknowledging that he was aware of its existence, Trump has not removed the post as of 8:30pm EST on Friday. The post has remained on his page for six hours as of the time of this report.

Trump has suggested previously that Dimon could be his pick for Treasury Secretary in a potential second Trump administration.

However, Dimon made clear in a September interview with CNBCTV that he was not planning to endorse either Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I’m not endorsing anyone at this time,” he said.

During the Republican primary, Dimon supported former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley over Trump. The former president did not take the snub kindly and painted Dimon as a panhandler when he said he “had to live with this guy when he came begging to the White House.”

Earlier this summer, Trump’s Truth Social account shared AI generated images of women wearing “Swifties for Trump” t-shirts and shared a message insinuating that Swift endorsed him. At the time, he responded by saying “I accept!”

Weeks later, when Swift endorsed Harris, Trump changed his tune on Truth Social, posting: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”