Trump attorneys seek to call new witness in Fani Willis misconduct probe

Donald Trump’s co-defendant in his Georgia election interference case is seeking to introduce a new witness in the misconduct investigation into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Attorneys for David Shafer said in a Monday filing that they had spoken with Cindi Lee Yeager, a co-chief deputy district attorney for Cobb County, about conversations between her and Terrence Bradley, the former law partner and divorce lawyer for Nathan Wade – the man who had a romantic relationship with Ms Willis.

The defence is now asking the court for permission to subpoena Ms Yeager over this new alleged evidence.

The latest move comes as Mr Trump’s defence team is seeking to disqualify Ms Willis from his Georgia RICO case, claiming that she abused her position by financially benefitting from the case by hiring her romantic partner.

The timeline of the start of Ms Willis’ and Mr Wade’s relationship has been central to the probe. Both Mr Wade and Ms Willis have testified that their relationship began in the spring of 2022, putting their relationship start date months after Mr Wade was hired onto the case in November 2021.

Meanwhile, the defence team has insisted that the former couple’s relationship began in 2019. A former friend of Ms Willis’ told the court in a hearing that their relationship began shortly after they met at a municipal judges conference in October 2019.

Now, the new filing states that Mr Bradley allegedly told Ms Yeager that the pair’s relationship began in 2019 “during the Municipal Court Continuing Legal Education Conference”. They had “definitively begun a romantic relationship” when Ms Willis was running for district attorney from 2019 through 2020, the filing added.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (via REUTERS)

The filing also claims that Ms Yeager heard Ms Willis telling Mr Bradley: “They are coming after us. You don’t need to talk to them about anything about us.”

Mr Bradley has already testified in a hearing in the probe. When asked about their relationship start date, he told the court: “I do not have any personal knowledge.”

Ms Yeager has now come forward after she “became concerned” on watching Mr Bradley’s testimony, the defence attorneys claimed – saying his testimony “was directly contrary to what Mr Bradley had told Ms Yeager in person”.

This filing, however, does not include a sworn affidavit from Ms Yeager.

It’s unclear how the judge will respond to the filing. Both sides gave closing arguments in the misconduct probe on 1 March.

In the defence’s closings, the attorneys accused Mr Bradley of telling “clear-cut lies” when he “did everything he possibly could do to evade answering questions”.

Meanwhile, Ms Willis’ legal team described this effort to disqualify her as a “desperate attempt” to remove a prosecutor from Mr Trump’s case, adding that the defence’s questioning was an attempt to “embarrass and harass” Ms Willis and “impugn her character”.