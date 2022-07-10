A bizarre moment unfolded at a GOP rally on Saturday when Donald Trump pulled two fans up on stage dressed in shirts featuring his face and demanded they “give ‘em to me right now”.

The former president was speaking in Anchorage, Alaska, in support of several Republican candidates ahead of the state’s primary when he spotted the pair in the crowd.

“I love this guy’s shirt, I tell you,” he says, laughing and pointing to the man in the crowd.

“I’d love to have you get up here. Come on, get up here. Let me see. Get up here. Get this guy up here.”

The crowd cheered as Mr Trump continued to ramble about the shirt and asked his team to help the man join him on stage.

“I love this guy. Any guy who wears a shirt like that, how can you not love him?” he asked.

“I love this shirt. I want one of those shirts.”

Mr Trump continued to be sidetracked by the outfit choices in the crowd, as he said: “I want this shirt. I’m going to wear it to the next rally.”

“I want it,” he roared, as the crowd cheered him on.

The man clambered through the crowd and was helped on stage where he shook hands with the former president, dressed in a bizarre t-shirt which featured a montage of Mr Trump’s face bearing many different expressions.

A woman then joined the two men on stage in a matching t-shirt, shouting “we love him” and raising her arms in the air.

The crowd cheered the pair on before they left the stage again.

But Mr Trump was not yet over the moment and continued shouting: “I want that shirt! I want both of them.”

“Take those shirts off and give ‘em to me right now!” he said.

Donald Trump brings two fans on stage wearing shirts covered in the former president’s picture (Getty Images)

The man did exactly that and was seen handing the shirt to staff at the base of the stairs.

The exchange came during what a rambling speech where he rallied behind Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka and House candidate Sarah Palin before the 16 August primary.

In the speech, Mr Trump veered across multiple topics including ranting about Elon Musk calling him “another bulls*** artist” for trying to pull out of his deal to take over Twitter.

The former president also butchered newly-appointed Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s name and celebrated climate change as a perk that would lead to “a little more beachfront property”.

“That’s not the worst thing in the world,” he claimed.

Throughout his speech, he also refused to say the word “vaccine” in an apparent effort to avoid being booed by his own supporters who have previously shown their ire at his support of taking the shot.

Throughout the night, the former president once again resorted to pushing his long-running and disproven “Big Lie” that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him.

Mr Trump’s appearance at the GOP rally comes ahead of two more public hearings this week by the House committee investigating his involvement in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol which attempted to upend democracy and overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election.

The first hearing will be held on Tuesday, looking into evidence on how the crowd that stormed the Capitol was gathered, including focuding on far-right extremist groups such as the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers.

A second session has also been scheduled for Thursday.