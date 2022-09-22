Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Trump claims ‘most’ FBI agents voted for him despite accusing agency of bias

Mr Trump frequently attacks FBI leadership as biased against him

Andrew Feinberg
Washington, DC
Thursday 22 September 2022 17:25
Comments
Donald Trump says he thinks FBI agents 'took his will' during Mar-a-lago raid

Former president Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed most agents at the federal law enforcement agency he routinely accuses of being biased against him cast their 2020 election votes for him nonetheless.

Speaking on Fox News host Sean Hannity’s eponymous nightly programme, Mr Trump was asked if he would release surveillance footage of the 8 August search of his Palm Beach, Florida home and office by FBI agents.

Mr Trump has previously said he’s been asked not to make the footage public out of concern for the agents safety, and he told the Fox host he did not “want to have anybody hurt” by releasing the footage against advice.

But he added that he believes “most of the people within the FBI” — outside of “top groups” — “probably voted for Trump”.

Recommended

Mr Trump’s claim that rank-and-file agents are overwhelmingly supportive of him has been repeated by right-wing media figures in the weeks since the search of his home.

Initially, many prominent Republicans said the search was evidence that the FBI needs to be defunded or disbanded, but after criticism many revised their opinion and have since stated that only the top echelons of the agency are, in their opinion, politicised.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in