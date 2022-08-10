Jump to content
Trump accuses FBI of ‘planting’ evidence in Mar-a-Lago raid with sly statement

Ex-president makes baseless suggestion on his Truth Social platform

David Taintor
Wednesday 10 August 2022 14:07
Comments
Donald Trump supporters say FBI raid was a 'witch hunt'

Former president Donald Trump has accused FBI agents of “planting” evidence during their search of his Mar-a-Lago residence, alleging that federal authorities would not let his legal team observe the activity.

“The FBI and others from the Federal Government would not let anyone, including my lawyers, be anywhere near the areas that were rummaged and otherwise looked at during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Everyone was asked to leave the premises, they wanted to be left alone, without any witnesses to see what they were doing, taking or, hoopefully not, ‘planting.’ Why did they STRONGLY insist on having nobody watching them, everybody out? Obama and clinton were never ‘raided,’ despite big disputes!” Mr Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

This is a developing story

