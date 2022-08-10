Trump claims White House was in on FBI Mar-a-Lago raid: ‘Biden knew’
White House has already denied Oval Office had any knowledge of FBI action
Related video: Donald Trump says Florida Mar-a-Lago estate has been ‘raided’ by FBI
Donald Trump says that Joe Biden “knew” that the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate was going to be raided by the FBI, a claim that the White House has already denied.
Mr Trump took to his Truth Social website on Tuesday night, the day after federal agents executed a search warrant at his sprawling estate in Palm Beach while he was in New York.
“Biden knew all about this, just like he knew all about Hunter’s ‘deals,’” Mr Trump posted.
Mr Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his foreign business dealings have become a popular target of Mr Trump and right-wing media outlets.
Mr Trump went on to claim that the raid of his home was part of a politically-motivated vendetta against him from his opponents and critics.
“A horrible thing that took place yesterday at Mar-a-Lago. We are no better than a third world country, a banana republic,” he wrote.
“It is a continuation of Russia, Russia, Russia, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax # 2, the no collusion Mueller Report, and more,’ he continued.
“To make matters worse it is all, in my opinion, a coordinated attack with Radical Left Democrat state & local D.A.’s & A.G.’s.”
Mr Trump later returned to Truth Social to claim that, “What took place yesterday, and long before, was an unprecedented infringement on the rights of every American citizen.”
He confirmed on Monday night that his home was being raided and posted that agents had even broken into his safe.
The FBI seized about 10 boxes of material from Donald Trump’s home at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.
The search on Monday was part of the Justice Department’s investigation into how the former president handled sensitive documents at the end of his administration.
It is unrelated to DOJ’s separate inquiry into the January 6 riots at the US Capitol, a probe that is reportedly also focusing in part on the former president.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies