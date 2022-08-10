Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump says that Joe Biden “knew” that the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate was going to be raided by the FBI, a claim that the White House has already denied.

Mr Trump took to his Truth Social website on Tuesday night, the day after federal agents executed a search warrant at his sprawling estate in Palm Beach while he was in New York.

“Biden knew all about this, just like he knew all about Hunter’s ‘deals,’” Mr Trump posted.

Mr Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his foreign business dealings have become a popular target of Mr Trump and right-wing media outlets.

Mr Trump went on to claim that the raid of his home was part of a politically-motivated vendetta against him from his opponents and critics.

“A horrible thing that took place yesterday at Mar-a-Lago. We are no better than a third world country, a banana republic,” he wrote.

“It is a continuation of Russia, Russia, Russia, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax # 2, the no collusion Mueller Report, and more,’ he continued.

“To make matters worse it is all, in my opinion, a coordinated attack with Radical Left Democrat state & local D.A.’s & A.G.’s.”

Mr Trump later returned to Truth Social to claim that, “What took place yesterday, and long before, was an unprecedented infringement on the rights of every American citizen.”

He confirmed on Monday night that his home was being raided and posted that agents had even broken into his safe.

The FBI seized about 10 boxes of material from Donald Trump’s home at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

The search on Monday was part of the Justice Department’s investigation into how the former president handled sensitive documents at the end of his administration.

It is unrelated to DOJ’s separate inquiry into the January 6 riots at the US Capitol, a probe that is reportedly also focusing in part on the former president.