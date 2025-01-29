Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White House has abruptly rescinded a directive that threatened to freeze billions of dollars in federal assistance.

The notice from the Office of Management and Budget on Wednesday followed a federal judge’s decision that temporarily blocked Donald Trump’s administration from freezing funds across government agencies, with lawsuits accusing the president of brazenly unconstitutional threats to critical funding.

A two-sentence memo from acting White House Office of Management and Budget director Matthew Vaeth simply states that a previous directive is “rescinded,” and directs questions to government lawyers.

open image in gallery Protesters in Washington, D.C. on January 28 demonstrated against Donald Trump’s move to freeze federal funding across government agencies ( AP )

The office is still expected to continue reviewing government grants and assistance, and could try to block funding if officials believe recipients run afoul of Trump’s ideologically driven commands to abandon anti-discrimination and equity efforts outlined in a blitz of executive orders.

“This is NOT a rescission of the federal funding freeze. It is simply a rescission of the OMB memo,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday. “Why? To end any confusion created by the court's injunction. The President's EOs on federal funding remain in full force and effect, and will be rigorously implemented.”

Democratic senators are also demanding that a vote to confirm Trump’s nominee to lead OMB, Russell Vought, be postponed until he can answer whether he intends to issue a similar directive.

A group of Senate Democrats have called Vought — who has pushed Trump to ignore federal law that affirms Congress’s spending authority — “a clear and present danger to Congress’s Power of the Purse.”

A lawsuit from a coalition of nonprofit organizations and small businesses warned that the order “will have a devastating impact on hundreds of thousands of grant recipients” who depend on the steady flow of grant money that they’ve already been awarded.

Another lawsuit from 23 states also sought a court order to immediately halt the administration’s order, which they say imperils billions of dollars in aid to their states.

Vaeth’s two-page memo this week directed federal agencies to “temporarily pause all activities related to obligation or disbursement of all federal financial assistance.”

That includes “other relevant agency activities that may be implicated” by Trump’s sweeping executive orders, “including, but not limited to, financial assistance for foreign aid, nongovernmental organizations, DEI, woke gender ideology, and the green new deal,” according to the memo.

open image in gallery Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters about Trump’s federal funding freeze on January 28 ( AFP via Getty Images )

The memo sent nonprofits and public programs that support low-income families and vulnerable Americans into a tailspin Tuesday, fearing imminent cuts to disaster relief, healthcare, childcare, infrastructure support and groups that support homeless people and veterans, among a wide range of other programs that depend on federal funding, from suicide prevention to support for domestic violence survivors.

A subsequent memo from the White House to members of Congress on Tuesday sought to clarify the “pause,” which Leavitt told reporters is meant to “ensure that all of the money going out from Washington, D.C., is in line with the president’s agenda.”

Democratic officials and legal analysts have argued that Trump’s order violates Congress’s constitutional authority and federal law that prohibits the president from blocking funds appropriated by lawmakers.

“This is an important victory for everyone who made their voices heard,” Democratic Senator Patty Murray said. “Undoubtedly, the Trump admin caused serious chaos [and] real harm through a combination of sheer incompetence, cruel intentions, and disregard for the law. But real people made a difference by speaking out.”